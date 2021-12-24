Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. Sells 17,078 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 245,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,539,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,449,000 after buying an additional 30,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 664,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.
