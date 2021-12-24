Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. Sells 17,078 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 245,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,539,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,449,000 after buying an additional 30,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 664,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

