Heritage Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Evergy were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Evergy by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,935,000 after acquiring an additional 321,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,374,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,918,000 after acquiring an additional 117,739 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Evergy by 102.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Evergy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,517,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 19,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,240,721.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 212,016 shares of company stock worth $13,685,017. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EVRG opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.86. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

