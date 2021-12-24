Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $132,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 75.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. CX Institutional lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $1,337,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $385.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $398.92 and a 200 day moving average of $390.65. The company has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.75 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

