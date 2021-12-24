Hengehold Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 190,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,319,000 after acquiring an additional 179,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 224,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 49,867 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.