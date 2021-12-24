Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 407 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 51,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,894.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 65,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $163.97 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $168.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.23 and its 200 day moving average is $153.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

