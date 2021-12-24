Hengehold Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,396 shares in the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,967,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 435.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 509,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after buying an additional 414,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 924,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after buying an additional 365,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,283,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,798,000 after buying an additional 358,984 shares in the last quarter.

BSCN stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

