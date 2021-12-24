Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 854 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $36,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average is $61.95. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $66.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.