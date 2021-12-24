Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 99,900.0% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

SQQQ stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $16.78.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

