Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as high as C$0.98. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 72,715 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11. The company has a market cap of C$86.98 million and a P/E ratio of 240.00.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.43 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.