Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as high as C$0.98. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 72,715 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11. The company has a market cap of C$86.98 million and a P/E ratio of 240.00.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.43 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

