Head to Head Survey: HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) & Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of HG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HG and Community Healthcare Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 $0.78 13.98 Community Healthcare Trust $75.68 million 15.00 $19.08 million $0.84 54.08

Community Healthcare Trust has higher revenue and earnings than HG. HG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HG and Community Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.46%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than HG.

Risk & Volatility

HG has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HG and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG N/A 0.74% 0.69% Community Healthcare Trust 24.72% 4.81% 2.99%

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats HG on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HG Company Profile

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers. The company was founded by Timothy G. Wallace on March 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

