Head-To-Head Contrast: CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) & So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for CSG Systems International and So-Young International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 0 2 0 3.00 So-Young International 0 0 2 0 3.00

CSG Systems International currently has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.28%. So-Young International has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 267.41%. Given So-Young International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than CSG Systems International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CSG Systems International and So-Young International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $990.53 million 1.91 $58.71 million $2.12 27.28 So-Young International $198.47 million 1.71 $890,000.00 $0.08 39.13

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than So-Young International. CSG Systems International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than So-Young International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CSG Systems International and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 6.62% 21.66% 7.14% So-Young International 3.51% 2.32% 1.76%

Volatility & Risk

CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats So-Young International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc. engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International, Inc. engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Jin Xing and Yu Tao in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

