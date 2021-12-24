Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the quarter. VanEck Green Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.69% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 29,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GRNB opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $28.01.

