Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,148 Shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FRTY opened at $19.97 on Friday. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10.

