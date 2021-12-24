Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF makes up about 4.1% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWV. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWV opened at $106.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.14. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

