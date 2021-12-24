Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,250 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,458,000 after acquiring an additional 356,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,959,465,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,454,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,050,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,179,000 after buying an additional 76,604 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.00. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

