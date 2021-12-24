Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,594 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

MTB stock opened at $150.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.49. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $123.33 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

