Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,256 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,555,000 after buying an additional 114,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 37.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 103,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 28,004 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 50.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

