Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Rita-Rose Gagné Acquires 306,748 Shares

Dec 24th, 2021

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) insider Rita-Rose Gagné bought 306,748 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £101,226.84 ($133,738.72).

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 33.46 ($0.44) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 35.04. Hammerson plc has a twelve month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59). The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.38.

HMSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.44) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.36) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 30.86 ($0.41).

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

