Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Rita-Rose Gagné Acquires 306,748 Shares

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) insider Rita-Rose Gagné bought 306,748 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £101,226.84 ($133,738.72).

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 33.46 ($0.44) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 35.04. Hammerson plc has a twelve month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59). The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.38.

HMSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.44) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.36) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 30.86 ($0.41).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

