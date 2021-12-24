Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Director David Wolf Purchases 4,900 Shares of Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Director David Wolf acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,050.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,769,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,629,964.99.

David Wolf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, David Wolf sold 22,100 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$46,381.27.

On Wednesday, December 1st, David Wolf sold 150,800 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$316,619.68.

Shares of HTL opened at C$2.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$294.44 million and a P/E ratio of 86.67. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.31 and a 1-year high of C$2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hamilton Thorne Ltd. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

