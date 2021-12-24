H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HNNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.29. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 4.52%. Analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (HNNMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.