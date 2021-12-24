H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.67. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

