GWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMP opened at $44.43 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

