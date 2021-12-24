GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 11,057 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Omeros worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Omeros alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Maxim Group cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.69. Omeros Co. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER).

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.