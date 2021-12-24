GWM Advisors LLC Has $869,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $76,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGNC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

