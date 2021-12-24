GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 8.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,456 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 26,948 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 765,639 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $15,833,000 after buying an additional 39,939 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 25.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 169,873 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 33,977 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,135 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 86.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 97,158 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 45,046 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.39.

GOLD stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

