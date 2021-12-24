Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Trading 5.1% Higher

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 50,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 30,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

