Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $215.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.50.

ASR stock opened at $199.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.85. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $243.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 102.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,429 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 11.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 284,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

