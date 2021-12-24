GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Receives $35.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

GrowGeneration stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,972. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $810.66 million, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 2.74.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

