Gregory L. Call Sells 10,000 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $600,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.43. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after buying an additional 579,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after buying an additional 195,439 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,439,000 after purchasing an additional 81,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81,252 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

