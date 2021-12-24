Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at TD Securities

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its target price dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 19.06% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.88.

CVE:GRN opened at C$2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.78.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

