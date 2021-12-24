Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Get Gray Television alerts:

NYSE:GTN opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.93. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gray Television will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,309,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1,765.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,940,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,829 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,099,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,211,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 460,710 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.