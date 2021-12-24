Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,892,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 24.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.6% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 96,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 25.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.35.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

