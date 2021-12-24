Gordon Mattingly Sells 10,000 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gordon Mattingly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $10.21 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $860.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The firm had revenue of $111.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

