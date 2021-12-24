Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.83. 44,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,356,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 35,849 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.