Global Social Chain (GSC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $32,362.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $32,362.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,802,797 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

