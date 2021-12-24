Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.41

Global Invacom Group Limited (LON:GINV)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.41 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7.80 ($0.10). Global Invacom Group shares last traded at GBX 7.80 ($0.10), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.38. The firm has a market cap of £21.19 million and a PE ratio of 26.00.

About Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV)

Global Invacom Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, design, and supply of integrated satellite communications equipment in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Satellite Communications and Contract Manufacturing segments.

