Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $382.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.40. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 8.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the third quarter worth $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 28,687 shares during the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

