Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN) Shares Down 14.6%

Shares of Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) dropped 14.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 214,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,026,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GENN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialized healthcare services. It also offers rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. The Inpatient Services segment manages operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities.

