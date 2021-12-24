GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 11.22%.

NYSEAMERICAN:JOB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,817,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $61.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.03. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOB. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GEE Group by 708.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47,647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GEE Group by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 559,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

