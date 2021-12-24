GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.29 and last traded at $47.18. Approximately 5,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,446,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.04.

GDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

