Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.82

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.82 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.41). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 32.70 ($0.43), with a volume of 181,577 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Gaming Realms in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of £91.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.90.

In other Gaming Realms news, insider Mark Blandford bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £320,000 ($422,777.12).

Gaming Realms Company Profile (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

