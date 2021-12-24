Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRTX. Bank of America raised Galera Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright raised Galera Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Galera Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.58.

GRTX stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. Galera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $124.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda West purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $6,028,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 254,932 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 269,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

