G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Up to $25.57

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.57, but opened at $26.67. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 302 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 141,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,082 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 246,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 65,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

