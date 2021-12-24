FY2023 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.08). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

ACAD opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.57. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 69,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 165,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

