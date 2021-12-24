FY2022 EPS Estimates for Luxfer Holdings PLC Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Luxfer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LXFR opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $533.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 456.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 1,682.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

