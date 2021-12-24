FY2022 Earnings Estimate for SPX Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of SPX in a report released on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.90. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get SPX alerts:

SPXC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair lowered SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

SPXC stock opened at $57.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. SPX has a 1-year low of $51.63 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPX by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SPX by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after buying an additional 20,824 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPX by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,638,981 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.