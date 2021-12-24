FY2021 EPS Estimates for Noodles & Company Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Noodles & Company in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

NDLS stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.67 million, a P/E ratio of 105.22, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $208,091.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Company

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.