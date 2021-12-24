FY2021 EPS Estimates for International Land Alliance, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ILAL)

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for International Land Alliance in a report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.23). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for International Land Alliance’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

OTCMKTS:ILAL opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. International Land Alliance has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.84.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

