Furucombo Price Down 0.3% This Week (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a market cap of $9.65 million and $796,668.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00057187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,088.93 or 0.08040518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,782.12 or 0.99858494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00073409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00052747 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,616,035 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

