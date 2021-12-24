Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $83.15 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -166.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.95.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $516,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William B. Cyr purchased 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Freshpet by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Freshpet by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

